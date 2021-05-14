LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.67% of Horizon Bancorp worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $197,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

HBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

