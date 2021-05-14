LSV Asset Management Sells 2,000 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.11% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,790,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $272,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $161.73 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.74.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

