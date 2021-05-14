LSV Asset Management Sells 22,300 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.67% of The GEO Group worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in The GEO Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $6.16 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $753.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEO. TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

