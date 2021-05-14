LSV Asset Management Sells 35,900 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.78% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.2% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 167,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,810,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,484,000. Inherent Group LP lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,115,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 280,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OEC opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

