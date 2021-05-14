LSV Asset Management Sells 42,317 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,317 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.44% of Farmers National Banc worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

FMNB stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

