LSV Asset Management Sells 63,707 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,707 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.66% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of HY opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $102.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

