LSV Asset Management Sells 6,600 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,437,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,690,000 after purchasing an additional 745,360 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 127,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 38,745 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCL opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

