LSV Asset Management Sells 69,496 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,496 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.39% of FB Financial worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,009,000 after purchasing an additional 326,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,574,000 after buying an additional 285,111 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in FB Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after buying an additional 251,016 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FB Financial alerts:

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.