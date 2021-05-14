LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.45% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CDR opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $194.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

Cedar Realty Trust Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.