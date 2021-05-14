LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.35% of Owens & Minor worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,333,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,460,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,566 shares of company stock worth $3,904,540. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMI opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

