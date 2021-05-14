Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Trading Up 1.2%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 3,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

