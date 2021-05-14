Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Lumentum worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $84,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $71,738,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after acquiring an additional 495,579 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after acquiring an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Lumentum by 1,908.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 258,168 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LITE. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

