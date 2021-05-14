Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $118.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

LITE traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.99. 33,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,929. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,975 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after acquiring an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares during the period. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,155,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

