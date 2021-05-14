LunchMoney Market Capitalization Tops $737,312.52 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $737,312.52 and $3,886.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,505,518 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

