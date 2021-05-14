Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Haywood Securities

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$13.00. Haywood Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LUG. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

TSE LUG traded up C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.11 and a 1-year high of C$13.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -45.76.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$246.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$527,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,004,700. Also, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$146,910.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$442,328.84. Insiders sold a total of 171,800 shares of company stock worth $1,740,171 in the last quarter.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

