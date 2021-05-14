Lunes (LUNES) Price Reaches $0.0211 on Exchanges

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Lunes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunes has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $3,392.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lunes has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes (CRYPTO:LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Lunes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

