Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.40

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 2679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,395.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $546,080 over the last three months. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 127,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 63,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.