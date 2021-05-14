M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of M.D.C. worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 278,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after buying an additional 33,089 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,654 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $58.69. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,595. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

