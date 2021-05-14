M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.40% of M/I Homes worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in M/I Homes by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $3,049,759. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MHO opened at $67.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

