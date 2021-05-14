Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 110,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,848,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

M has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get Macy's alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 237,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 181,073 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $14,120,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 405,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 288,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.