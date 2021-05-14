Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.57.

MSGS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of MSGS opened at $180.61 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.75 and a 200 day moving average of $181.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $129,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

