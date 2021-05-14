Maecenas (ART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $536,645.99

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 33.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 52.9% lower against the US dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $536,645.99 and $4,187.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00019987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $592.05 or 0.01191640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00068306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00112017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00063429 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

ART is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

