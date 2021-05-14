Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of MGTA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

