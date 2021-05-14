Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) were down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 19,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,089,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 655,792 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,606 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,377,000 after acquiring an additional 95,109 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

