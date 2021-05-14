Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.09

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $13.30. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 192 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $77.29 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans.

