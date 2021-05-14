MahaDAO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.31 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for $6.79 or 0.00013595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $10.94 million and $1.31 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,619 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

