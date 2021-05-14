Maincoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,442.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Maincoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maincoin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $13,442.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00091991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.58 or 0.01186950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00111954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063360 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.