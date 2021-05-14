Maker Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $460.66 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $5,183.22 or 0.10207102 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and approximately $460.66 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00091901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.11 or 0.01175870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00069790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00114198 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00063100 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 994,654 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

