Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.22

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $7.58. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 46,240 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 3.06.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

In related news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of Manning & Napier stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $39,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MN. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 179,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares during the period. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manning & Napier Company Profile (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

