Maple Hits Market Capitalization of $14.74 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $22.83 or 0.00045716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $14.74 million and $240,100.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00093371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00020041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.13 or 0.01215912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00068598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00115627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00063366 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

