Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$3.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) has been assigned a C$3.50 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.16.

MOZ traded up C$0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.89. 727,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 19.18. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$613.36 million and a PE ratio of -71.75.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

