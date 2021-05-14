Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

MRVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $166,337,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 242,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $105,552,000.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $36.76 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

