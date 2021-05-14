Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

MRVI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

MRVI stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. 573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,204. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $40.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,654,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

