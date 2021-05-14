Marie Inkster Sells 12,901 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,941,570.

Marie Inkster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00.

Shares of LUN traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.29. The company had a trading volume of 446,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,728. The firm has a market cap of C$10.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$5.82 and a 52-week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.49.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.