MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00092793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.14 or 0.01184278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00067675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00115006 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063242 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

PEAK is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

