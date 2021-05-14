Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Raised to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MKS. HSBC lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 149.63 ($1.95).

Shares of LON:MKS traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 157.30 ($2.06). 4,854,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,434,655. The firm has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -18.73. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.62 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163.55 ($2.14). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Tamara Ingram acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

