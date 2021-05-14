Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,662. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

