Marlin (POND) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $117.31 million and $20.79 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00094513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.00 or 0.00608826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.42 or 0.00237155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004925 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.22 or 0.01166025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $604.67 or 0.01210985 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.