Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,850 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.05. 23,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 262.78 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

