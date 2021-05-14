Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275,797 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $266,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,592 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $134.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $139.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

