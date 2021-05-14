Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $185,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $374.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

