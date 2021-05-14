Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $374.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.98 and a 200 day moving average of $309.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

