Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

