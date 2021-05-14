Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.62% of Marvell Technology worth $199,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,571 shares of company stock worth $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.