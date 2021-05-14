MASQ (MASQ) Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $356,491.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00088629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.00597665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00234795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004947 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.01117426 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.74 or 0.01210245 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,758,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.