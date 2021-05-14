Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.97. The stock had a trading volume of 51,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $360.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.96 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

