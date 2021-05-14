MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $32.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. MasterCraft Boat traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 3935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $610.73 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

