Matryx (MTX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.91 Million

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Matryx has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $70,918.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matryx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Matryx has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00092920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.58 or 0.01200353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00116075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063451 BTC.

Matryx Profile

MTX is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

