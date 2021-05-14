Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,344 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Mattel worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Mattel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,654,000 after purchasing an additional 176,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,676,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,859,000 after purchasing an additional 495,584 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,985 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $62,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

