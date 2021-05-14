Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. 110,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMX shares. Canaccord Genuity set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.05.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.